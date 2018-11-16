Controversy over comments about Ocasio-Cortez's outfit

More
The co-hosts discuss how Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being received on Capitol Hill and the controversy over a journalist's comments about her outfit.
3:33 | 11/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Controversy over comments about Ocasio-Cortez's outfit

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59249212,"title":"Controversy over comments about Ocasio-Cortez's outfit","duration":"3:33","description":"The co-hosts discuss how Congresswoman-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is being received on Capitol Hill and the controversy over a journalist's comments about her outfit. ","url":"/theview/video/controversy-comments-ocasio-cortezs-outfit-59249212","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.