How COVID hit home over the holidays for 'The View' co-hosts

Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro share how the new COVID-19 variant impacted their holidays and the reason behind moderator Whoopi Goldberg's absence this week.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live