Transcript for Dennis Quaid shares joys of playing Ronald Reagan, true story of ‘Blue Miracle’

The fabulous Dennis Quaid is starring in two movies based on real-life events. As a sea captain on a meaningful mission in "Blue miracle" and as the president who inspired generations of Republicans in the upcoming movie "Reagan." Please welcome Dennis Quaid. I think sunny has the first question. It's good to see you, Dennis. I haven't seen you in ages. Same, whoopi. Same as well. Great to see you. You look great. I know. Thank you, darling. Well, Dennis, lots of engaged couples canceled or postponed their 2020 weddings due to the pandemic but you eloped, we hear. You and your wife Laura got married on June 2nd. Happy early anniversary then. Thank you. Did you go on a honeymoon. I don't know if you can say we eloped with that dress she got on but we were supposed to get married April 4th in Hawaii and, of course, that was ruined and so we made lemonade out of lemons and went up to Santa Barbara, San Ya seed grow ranch where jack and Jackie Kennedy spent their honeymoon and got married there, so not such a bad deal. Well, some of the highlights in addition to your marriage, of quarantine were all the great virtual movie and TV cast reunions that took place, Katie couric moderated you and your co-stars from "The parent trap" which premieres 23 years ago this summer. What memories came up for you when you saw all of those familiar faces? I'm looking at the clip right now. It brings back a lot of memories. First time I saw that little girl, she was the Lindsay the most talented adult or kid I ever met really. She had me believing that there was two little girls doing this she was that good. Well, you are also playing Ronald Reagan in a film that comes out next year and you've said he's one of your favorite presidents. He's one of my favorite presidents too. Yeah. What drew you to him and how does this movie look at his life and was it difficult to play, I mean, such an icon, someone who is just beloved and really respected in a way, you know, that is iconic. He was my favorite president of the 20th century. I voted for him first time I voted for him was the 1980 election and I came home and my roommate who was kind of a rebel said who did you vote for, I said Reagan. He said, you are kicked out of the hippies. That was it. But I heard -- I heard whoopi say he inspired a generation of Republicans. There were a lot of what they used to call Reagan Democrats who voted for him. And he was a unifier in so many ways of this country. He brought us back from -- we were going down a road that was America was going downhill and he made us feel good about being Americans again. Well, you have actually brought us our very own exclusive clip so we would like to take a look. Hello. Hello. Why, hi, it's you. Well, yes. What are you doing here? Did I win something? No, we're canvassing the I'm running for governor and I'd like your vote. Well, of course. Now I'm embarrassed. I forgot your name. Do his initials help, R.R.? Honey, Roy Rogers is here! And he's running for governor. So, Dennis, you filmed a lot that have at the Reagan ranch, didn't you? Yes, it was, wow, what a feeling to be up there, it's not a tourist spot. It was bought by friends of Reagan after he passed and they loved it exactly as it was. Ron and Nancy's clothes are in the closet and you expect them to be coming back at any second. One thing I realized about from going up there is Reagan was a very humble man actually. He was not a rich man. They had a king size bed but it was two single beds that were strapped together with zip ties and the house is a small house, basically a one bedroom house with N guest house and they still had the television remote from the '70s that goes kaprong, kaprong with a handwritten note from Nancy on how to use it with the two channel changers you had to operate a TV back then and so it was quite an amazing experience but you could really feel him there and his library is there. It's the first thing you see when you open the door and it's every book that he had kept from childhood that had inspired him and, you know, had an influence upon him. This is where gorbachev had come and where queen of England had come up that five-mile bumpy road to pay their respects. Well, you're also I hear working on a gospel album and you have -- Yes. -- A new film out today called "Blue miracle" based on a real story. You may a salty fisherman with orphan boys as their father figure to win a huge fishing contest truly against all odds. What was it like to be part of this story and its message and kudos to you for the gospel album. Oh, thank you. Yeah, I'm hearing working with gatter doing a gospel album in Nashville where -- we moved to Nashville about four months ago at the beginning of the year and just love it and but "Blue miracle," I did about a year and a half ago. And it's just a beautiful story and not only that, it's a true story. It's a true story of these orphans in Mexico, and it was after the hurricane there, they were going to lose their orphanage. They were going to be thrown out on the street basically and with the help of this salty sea captain that would be me who reluctantly takes on these kids sort of like "Bad news bears," you know, they actually won the tournament against all these it's the biggest prize in all of fishing actually, and -- Wow. Wound up saving their orphanage and changing their lives and it's -- if a story was a piece of fiction I wouldn't have done it because it's too unbelievable but it actually really happened. Right. Right. Aren't those always the best? You know -- Yes. It's really good to see you and please come back and see us again because it's a pleasure. Absolutely. "Reagan" will be out next "Blue miracle" starts streaming today on Netflix and we, of

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.