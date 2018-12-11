Disabled Iraq veteran and his family surprised with adapted smart home

With the help of sponsor The Home Depot Foundation, "The View" surprised Iraq veteran Carlos Figueroa and his family with a new home after they lost their home in the Sonoma wildfire in 2017.
6:56 | 11/12/18

