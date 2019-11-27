'Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures' performs

More
With a little help from Whoopi Goldberg, the cast of "Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures" gives an epic sneak peek to their show.
3:40 | 11/27/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures' performs

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:40","description":"With a little help from Whoopi Goldberg, the cast of \"Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures\" gives an epic sneak peek to their show.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"67352132","title":"'Disney On Ice: Road Trip Adventures' performs","url":"/theview/video/disney-ice-road-trip-adventures-performs-67352132"}