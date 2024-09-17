Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George on their new cookbook ‘Good Lookin’ Cookin’

The sisters join “The View” to look back on meals growing up in their family of 12, and they share their favorite family-inspired recipes from the new cookbook.

September 17, 2024

