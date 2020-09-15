Transcript for Donald Trump doubts climate science

what's going on. As these crazy wildfires rage in the west California governor Gavin Newsom and scientists met with you know who pleading with him to acknowledge that climate change is causing all of this. But he has other ideas as to what's to blame. Take a look. With regard to the forests when trees fall down after a short period of time, about 18 months, they become very dry. They become like a match stick. They get up -- there's no more water pouring through and they become very, very -- they just explode. If we ignore that science and put our head in the sand and think it's all about vegetation management we're not going to succeed in protecting californians. It will start getting cooler. You just watch. I wish science agreed with you. I don't think science knows I mean, I don't even know what to say. How does that explain the 45 hurricanes coming through in line? I mean what do you make of this, joy? What can you say? He's so stupid. I mean, if you read "The new York Times" today which I did this morning it's doomsday scenario coming 2020 -- 2040 to 2060. Things are going to happen. Extreme humidity in Arizona and parts of the midwest. You won't be able to go out of house and work. There's going to be fires and they'll be bigger in north, the northwest. The sea levels are going to rise which affects 50 million people. This guy withdrawals from the Paris agreement. He lowers emissions standards. He tells us trees are exploding. He wants us to inject bleach. This guy has more ways to kill us than an Agatha Christie novel. Sunny, what's going through your mind? I find it terrifying that you have the president of the united States saying he doesn't think scientists know. He thinks he knows better than the scientists. If you look at the data, the overwhelming majority of world's scientists -- 97% are at a consensus that the Earth's warming is due to human activity. The science community agrees that climate change is real. For the first time I think in my life, you know, the administration has politicized science. This president has politicized science. I think it's a very dangerous place to be and we know that because of the coronavirus. He has politicized the CDC. Think about the fact that he has put in Michael Caputo as the heads spokesperson for the CDC. We'll talk about that. Is that the next segment? Yeah. My concern then is just the politicizing of science and, like joy said, it's killing Americans. Do you feel the same way, Sara? It just keeps -- the hits just keep oncoming. Trees exploding? What's your thoughts? To go along with what joy said not even reading one particular article I was going through the headlines of minus feed. You have the fires on the west coast. A hurricane in the southeast. In my home state of Iowa it was ripped apart by a derecho. There was a season for us. It was a tornado season. It came and went. Now these things are happening year round and at a volume that although they're natural disasters the rate of occurrence is so unnatural. To hear you've got people that are debating whether this still exists is clearly a political when you look at the money wrapped up in companies like big oil it suits the economy to keep burning things. This has been going on for decades that people have denied it's happening. The fact it still remains the case today is disturbing because the problem isn't debatable. The solution may be. There's no question that the Earth is warming. Right. Meghan, you think the issues are not what voters are thinking about at this time, is that right? I watched the press conference with Gavin Newsom he conceded what's going on in California has a lot to do with forest management and the prevention of having controlled burns. I'm not a forester. Fire management has been a big issue which was brought up. Both sides agreed this was an issue. Look, if climate change were the number one issue for voters the billionaire who came on our show would be the nominee. 60% of Republicans say it isn't affecting their communities. It's easy to blame president trump for this. This has been politicized for a long time. I can go back to blaming people who have all true us tick intentions. When it's doomsday every day, people start to tune out. I'm sorry, covid, the economy and social unrest will be the bread and butter issue to get people elected. There's a lot of Democrats that it's their issues. I hope I'm allowed to appear on the show when I say -- it's not that I don't believe in climate I do. This is not the issue I'll be voting on come November. Does anybody believe that if Al gore -- Wait. I have -- I can't here you. Wait. I'm going to say this. Go ahead. The whole issue may not affect other people if your family has been burned out, if your family has died from covid-19, if your family -- everything you own is gone, this may be an issue that affects you in a way that it doesn't affect other people. Also, you know, that cloud of smoke is now traveling across the country. If your quality of air ends up in the toilet and you're in a state where that would not be happening less for the fires, this may be something that attracts you and says, oh, okay this might be something I'm interested in. It's really important to recognize that there are on the left side of our country there's an entire set of states that are burning right now whether from lightning or something that somebody did as a gender reveal. On this side, there are hurricanes lined up to come hit the east coast. Something is happening. That's right. Something is happening. If all of this is happening, stores are burning down and places can't open because of the devastation from the hurricanes, that becomes economic as well. This is something I think everybody really -- doesn't need to be your first priority, but you need to pay attention to it because it's going to affect you one way or the other. That's my thought.

