Transcript for Dr. Sanjay Gupta says he's worried about post-holiday COVID surge

Sunny? Sanjay, so good to see you again. Let me ask you this, we know at least four states at the moment, Florida, Colorado, California and New York, have detected a mutant covid-19 strain first identified in uk. How concerned are you about the strain? Do the vaccines we have now protect us from it? Well, I think they do. We're not sure yet. You have to test this and that basically means putting that strain out there and seeing if the vaccine is actually creating antibodies to this virus. It looks like it will. When you look at the vaccine and the types of antibodies, these protective proteins, that it creates, it does seem to work. There's another strain coming out of South Africa as well which has three mutations. That's a little more concerning in terms of what the vaccine is going to be able to do. It's not a binary situation, meaning will the vaccine work or not work. Right now we know it works 90% plus against the existing strain. That number may lower to 70%, 80% on these new strains. We might run into a situation where this becomes more like flu. The flu virus does change every year to the point where we get a new flu shot every year. I'm not saying that's going to happen with this particular novel coronavirus, but it is possible that it mutates enough over some period of time, maybe not a year, but over a couple years, where we need to be revaccinat or get a booster Hospitals right now are overwhelmed with some aulances waiting hours just to get patients in the building. Hospital gift shops are being used as rooms. Doctors are having to ration their care. What are you seeing in your hospital and are you worried post-holidays? This is the thing I'm most worried about. It's the most tangible thing. You could be at home. Your loved one is having difficulty breathing. You call the hospital -- I don't want to be too dramatic. You call 91d they say how bad is it? Can you do your own pulse ox at home and the person says it's really bad and you run into these triage situations where emts show up at your home and are making a decision is this person too sick to go to the hospital, meaning are they unlikely to survive and we won't take them given how many resources are being used. That worries me most. The number of cases has become a tough thing for people to get their heads around. 200,000 cases a day. What does that mean? Forgetbout covid. I have a heart attack and the hospitals are too full to take me and there aren't regional hospitals that can take me because they're full as well, that concerns me the most. We're in that place in some places in the country. In California they're rationing oxygen. They're rationing beds. Emts are making these heart-breaking decisions where they have to say we're not going to take your loved one to the hospital, we don't think they're going to make it. We're not used to that in this country. We shouldn't be in this position in this country. I don't want to sound too dire, but I think we have a few more weeks or months of scenarios like that around the country. It's so sad and depressing and just -- And preventable. It's just heart breaking to hear. Yet, doctor, at the same time we keep hearing the promise of a return to a semi normal life by fall. I would like to know if that's possible. Is that possible? Does it look like we'll be back to normal life by the fall? Can I go to Italy finally? I want to get out of here and go on a trip. Can I do that in the fall? I'm still optimistic about that, joy. I'll tell you why. I I've thought about this a lot. The last year, this is all I thought about. There's a couple things. With the vaccines, if you start -- if you think about the fact they actually reduce the likelihood of people getting sick, then what you'll see is a backwards things. Instead of cases and hospitalizations and deaths, the vaccine will impact death rates first and then hospitalizations. As we see the numbers come down, there will be a sense of at least a little bit of relief. There may be a lot of people out there who are still getting infected, but they may not know it. They don't have any symptoms or very mild symptoms. As we see some of the burden on hospitals being taken off and death rates coming down, we'll start to see some sense of normalcy return. It's not solving the problem. I don't want to be poly annish about it. When I look back at 1918, you know what that was followed by? It was followed by the roaring '20s. There was such a rapid return to normalcy that it's just human behavior. You can't justify it all from a medical perspective. We'll probably stutter step our way back into normalcy. People may be less likely to shake hands or hug. If I went into a crowded environment indoors, I probably might still wear a mask. There will be those reminders of things, but I think there will be -- it will feel normal. There will be these behavioral changes that become part of our lives, but I think there will be a return to normalcy by the end of summer, fall. I anticipate my girls going back to school in the fall in a much more normal environment.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.