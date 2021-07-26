Transcript for Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt on teaming up for Disney's 'Jungle Cruise'

Superstars Dwayne "The rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt team up in the new Disney epic "Jungle cruise" where they battle the elements and each other on an Amazon adventure. Take a look. Lady, leave the monkeys. The monkeys are fine. Don't go up there. Lady, stop. Not now. Ugh. How you doing, pants? I'm good. You know I was trying to tell you about the -- I know. Come on. Please welcome Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. Sunny, you have the first question. Thank you, whoopi. Well, Dwayne, you're a huge fan of Disney parks and of the "Jungle cruise" ride that the movie is based on and it's a fantastic movie by the way. What do you love about the ride, and why did you think it would make such a terrific film? Well, thank you, sunny. I love that the ride has a real nostalgic feel to it. I think that it has a great charm and has been one of the most iconic rides in the history of the park since 1955 when disneyland first opened. Here's some cool history for your viewers, is that Walt Disney -- there he is. He was the very first skipper of the "Jungle cruise" ride and he surprised the guests at that time and here we are years later, you know, turning this iconic Disney ride into a movie for families around the world to enjoy, and, you know, you get lucky every once in awhile you hope in a career that you can have a movie like this, and I got lucky with this one, and I certainly got lucky with this one here, Emily Blunt. Bless you. Check better be in the mail. Check better be in the mail. It's coming. Normally he says things and I got really lucky working with this one, but I would have preferred gal gadot. That's normally what he says. Brie Larson. Five names. Well, Emily since you're the one here and you made the cut, we're going to ask you about your character who is, like, a female version of Indiana Jones, hat and all by the way, and it feels like a throwback to those classic adventure movies of the '80s in the best way. Now I hear you used to love watching those with your family growing up. I was such a huge fan of those films. I just found them -- they just encapsulated everything that I wanted to watch as a child, that allure of travel somewhere exotic. You've got these rip roaring adventures and you're taken somewhere and kidnapped by the movie. I always felt like that as a kid. Indiana Jones was an inspiration, and romancing the stone was another movie I loved as a kid and this was an amalgamation of all of them. All of my movies were -- It was not. You know, you can see this incredible chemistry, this odd couple chemistry, Dwayne, that both of you have. You have it on screen, and apparently you have become really good friends in real life, and you say you've admired Emily's work for a long time especially in "The devil wears Prada," one of my favorite movies of all time. Yes. And you specifically, specifically, recruited her for this film, but Emily, I heard that you ghosted him at first? You ghosted the rock? It was not sort of intentional -- It was completely intentional. It was just you're very sensitive, and I think that -- No. I'm very kind and thoughtful is what happened. I thought the video was lovely. Our director showed me the video and he was incredibly lovely about it and I said, that's so lovely, but I haven't read the script yet. I'm not going to sign on because you sent me a nice video. I said, what people who do who are kind, they respond. I'm not going to inappropriately say, can I -- like I'm not going to ask for your number. Here's the thing. I sent her a video and I asked the director to just show her this video and in the video, I said, listen. I think you're amazing. You are the one for this role, and I asked the director, so how did she respond? He went, oh, good. That's it. He doesn't normally have to work this hard. Usually you text and it's like the rock. Bye-bye. I know. People are normally falling over themselves and suddenly now it's not true. In addition to this amazing -- this banter is I could watch all day, your families have become close as well, and I hear your daughter hazel loves Moana and had a moana-themed birthday party. Is she a big fan of Dwayne like I'm just an ordinary demagogue does she feel closer to her person? Who's not? Who's not? They love him, and their hearts pound for him. They're, like, hi, Dwayne. They're creepy. They're creepy fans. Emily came and said my daughters love you in "Moana" and I said, give me your phone and I sent a selfie song. What can I say when she showed it to them, I think they were terrified. Who is that big, bald tattooed Pretending to be maui. Did they ghost you or did they write back? They all ghosted me. Taught them well. My daughter Paloma knows every single word to every song on "Moana," and she is a superfan. When she found out I was going to be interviewing you today, Dwayne, she tried to come with me. So you have a lot of fans out there. Your own daughter Tiana though doesn't seem to be as big a fan of yours though apparently. She seems to prefer a certain hero named aquaman I heard. Can you take a look at this? I saw what aquaman just did. Who's cooler? Daddy? Aquaman. Aquaman? What do you say to that? She thinks aquaman is cooler than dad. I know. Well -- She's not alone. I mean, that's what's weird. It's, like -- Guys, it's everybody. That's the thing. It's everyone. It's okay. It's not -- look at her. All my girls, they love aquaman and it's the craziest thing. First they didn't believe that I was maui. Now I say who's cooler, aquaman or me? They say it so quick. It cuts me deep. Yes. Just know it's going to go like that for quite some time. I'm telling you. I'm telling you from my heart. This will happen to you with any other -- all the characters you play. They're, like, oh, okay. Let somebody else do something and they, like, oh, man. Yes. Yes. Truly.

