Emayatzy Corinealdi talks new season of 'Reasonable Doubt'

The actress joins Sunny Hostin to discuss the second season of the show, working with new cast member Morris Chestnut and she tells us how she met her husband in a parking lot.

October 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live