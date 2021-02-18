Transcript for How a fallen soldier’s legacy lives on

Ryan meaningless forever changed in 2007 when her brother Marine Corps first lieutenant Travis new union died in combat in Iraq. Since then she's dedicate your like to supporting our veterans working with families of fallen soldiers and having open conversations about grief and mental health. Please welcome president and founder of the Travis me union foundation. Ryan canyon Ryan Wellcome. Thanks so much for having me. Now your family created this foundation in honor of your brother Travis tell us how his life inspired your work. You know my brother was killed on April 29 2000 zap and he wears on his second deployment. Eight I rack Esther acting first lieutenant in the Marine Corps and honestly. Travis certain Marine Corps and deploying overseas it was something that we knew there with the chance that something good happened. Really I looked at it is that needle in haystack tapes we shouldn't so. He was killed our family really had to take a step back and understand. What we did did you do move forward and we wanted to do shootings we wanted to make sure that his legacy continues. But we wanted to make sure that we were doing it while serving honors and that was formation of the trust me elevation. Now the Travis Canadian foundation works with the veterans and families of fallen soldiers to get them involved in programs that both in power then. And inspire future generations can you explain how the program the programs work. Sure we do tonnage different into the trap in Indonesian but at the end of the day all about creating unity. And so one of our biggest initiatives is called character does matter we actually train veterans. And families of fallen service members to go out and teach character development tour next generation. We can be gotten no better ray. That our military community to talk to the next generation about what it means so be your servant leader in the our own back yards and create communities where we are working each and every day to serve from comedy got her. Are any and we got community about a 150000. Members how. Wow. Now when your pod cast the resilient like he speak to people from all walks of life about how to deal with everything from losing a family member to career struggles. Why was this an important subject for you to tackle. It was important for me because I realized last year at least a book they're knocking the door. And from either knocking the door with literal I had not right you're telling me that my brother was killed in Iraq by. For every one all of us are going to receive. I'm not Ecuador were all gonna oversee use it jar has been changed the trajectory of our life and so I wanted to start this pot have to have conversations with people. Who are overcome adversity who have dealt with tragedy not to hear that story so much but here's the story of how he moved armed how it puts forward that. Resilience which is in the title. And this pandemic has gone on much longer than any of us originally anticipated after almost any tight your year social isolation. What advice you have Freeman struggling with the resiliency. I think the first thing I'd say it get you have to be patient patient with yourself. And understanding. That life is a Siri a series of Edison workers I did not realize. We're not release the book in November just a few short months later our entire country. Receive a not be door. And so. I always say you know you've got a tee time to to better yourself. You can not help those around you insure your properly speaking here yourself so. Entire breast Bieber left arm what our needs are both mentally and physically. I think once we can get back together we can go out and help the broader community. Yet going easy on yourself is so important I I once heard treat yourself like you treat your best friend. I'm explicitly do you worry about the long term effects that the pandemic may have on our mental health. I have I think you don't we have a secondary factor me. We're talking about the pandemic yet and we're seeing the effects of it now you know one of the things we Arab. Ugly the military community is that the biggest challenge they were speaking we're transitioning out of active duty it that they felt disconnected and isolated burger community. Now all our power countries feeling direct. We're feeling isolated and so how we you got how we bring to accept the community back who were living in his virtual world. And he about grilling it's about foreign relationships and making sure your staying connected and for those that are strong enough to say I'm gonna go out irony check our friends and my neighbors and relatives. Judy back but they sure. Aren't that you're form there is relationships and if you're feeling. In any way shape or or that disconnection isolation and just stand up and and see how it's the most important thing to resign this idea bets. Listen I really top aides are the last year and I don't think there's anybody in this country can't say they hacked. But DB OK to say hey I'm sure armour now. You have three kids at home a big concern over the past years and how kids will respond to the pandemic. How only talk to our children about getting through these tough times. You don't talk to my kids got a broad range are happy kindergarten her six year old and a refreshment and graceful so we're now at a twelve year old. It makes a bath. And all of them are dealing with different challenges for refugee girl you know she's while to a new high school. Trying to build your jeans and a hybrid world wearing masks. RE I themselves and you know for her telling her hey this is. This is just stay small rooted at the greater power line it's going to and you just gotta be PG. First my six year old you know I'm trying to do everything any duty to make sure bet. Like for me as normal as possible and I think you don't it's it's about just give me. Unused amounts of lump and also being honest with your kids and say that it's hard right now don't sugarcoat it right. Making sure we're saying that this is heart rate around but we're gonna get together. Rain thank you so much for being here today thinking you to your brother for his service thinking to your family for the ultimate sacrifice. And please head to our website for more information on the Travis man in foundation. Have a great day thanks.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.