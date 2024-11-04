Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney on voting for Kamala Harris

Cheney joins “The View” to weigh in on Trump’s violent political rhetoric against her and message to Republicans who are considering voting for the Harris-Walz ticket.

November 4, 2024

