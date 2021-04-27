Garcelle Beauvais on the story behind ‘Caught In His Web’: ‘It can happen to anyone’

The actress tells "The View" why she feels a connection to her new TV film and talks about the pressure of being the first Black housewife of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" franchise.

