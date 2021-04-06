Transcript for Giada De Laurentiis on health journey and cookbook, ‘Eat Better, Feel Better’

to enjoy food with her recipes. Giada, how are you? How are you, Giada? I got the cookies. I ate one already. You're cooking for us today. They're great for breakfast. It's like a breakfast muffin. It's so thick. We're just shoveling food into our faces. There's the cookies. Tell us what you're making and let us vicariously get a thrill today. Well, we're going to start with an easy chicken picatta. There's no dairy in this. Only a little fat from the olive oil, little bit of butter, not much. It's a really simple dish that anybody who doesn't cook can do. You're doing it all in the skillet. I have four chicken breasts. I'm seasoning them with salt. We'll add a little bit of olive oil to it. We're going to season it all and throw it under the broiler. Little bit of olive oil. Then we'll do chicken broth, two thirds of a cup of chicken broth. It has to have something to cook in to keep it moist. Then we'll zest a whole lemon. I love lemons. I feel like they bring out the flavor of all the food. How many of you guys have made regular chicken picatta? I have. Not me. Do any of you cook? I started. Joy, you're the only cook? I cook. I don't cook, Giada. I know how to cook Italian dishes. I don't know how to cook low Cal, but I can cook. Joy, you just add a bunch of butter? What do you mean by that? She makes lasagna that's layers of delicious fat of pasta and cheese. The more butter is better. If you mix butter and olive oil you're king. This has olive oil and butter, but only a couple tablespoons. Then one whole lemon. Joy, has been dying to go to Italy. So glad you're cooking Italian food. She's been slobbering for Italy. I'm dying to go. It's try. Will I ever get there this year? It's a sad story, joy. We'll add two tablespoons of capers. Go ahead. I'm just adding the capers if anybody cares. I care. So it's all in there. Lemon zest, capers, salt and chicken breast. Giada, we saw each other at the south beach wine and food festival, the 20th anniversary. You were given the award. It was probably the first large food and wine event since the pandemic, since covid. It was great to see all the chefs there, see people having fun. What did it mean to you? You know, it's interesting because I went from last year, last February, that event was my last event. Then the world closed down. The fact that we actually did it the following where after what we went through was insane. I had a lot of reservations about it. What I loved is that event is usually between 500 and 700 people. Maybe it was 250, 300 people. It was. It was outdoors. It was wonderful. It was outdoors. Hasn't been outdoors probably ten years. Outdoors under the beautiful Miami sky. I felt like it would never have been the kind of event I personally like if it hadn't been for covid. It would have been a 750 event in a giant ballroom. I was thrilled. I think it should always be that it was a phenomenal night. We had, you know, the estefans. I felt like a queen. It was great to see people having a great time. I missed that. Your new cookbook is called "Eat better, feel better." You start by talking about the health journey you were on for a decade. The internet is rife with body shamers, especially towards women, and there's a narrative that ody size is always equivalent to health. You mention that putting on weight was not something you experienced, but you were really sick. What were your symptoms? You know what, Meghan, the thing is I think for a lot of people you're right. People feel like, oh, if you put on too much weight, you must be doing something incorrect. I feel like that's not always the case. For me personally I lost too much weight. Everybody fluctuates. We're all different. My mother is tiny. You guys are her favorite show. She's super thrilled I was going to be on today. We judge people by the cover. It doesn't work that way. I at 40 started to have chronic sinus infections, chronic to the point where I couldn't work. I had to be in a dark room for days on end on antibiotics every month. Getting steroid shots every time I landed in a different city just so I could be on camera. I started to realize something is really wrong. It also affects your mental state when you're always sick and always trying to catch up and always constantly on medication. You can't perform. You don't feel good. You're foggy. I had a lot of symptoms that nobody knew I had. Funny enough I would go to my regular doctors and no one would tell me maybe it had to do with diet. In all fairness, I grew up in a very Italian mediterranean style home. We ate a lot of good vegetables, but I lost that as I grew up. It's hard to eat well when you're on the road. I had to drastically change the way I ate, at least while I was home. I want to talk to you about this quickly. In your book you talk about the reboot, a three-day mini cleanse. Mini cleanse scares a lot of people. How do you make it manageable for people who say I could never do that? You know, I call it a three-day reboot for the system. I always say think about it like turning off your computer and rebooting your computer. It resets the entire commuter and the system. That's what you're doing for your own body. A lot of it for me had to do with gal bladder and liver. The liver and gal bladder flush out toxins. They weren't doing their job anymore because they were inundated with the toxins all the time. Sugar being the main problem for me personally. It's different for everyone. For me sugar was a true addiction. I would take sugar cubes and dip them into coffee and eat the cubes. I would pour sugar into my iced tell and dip in it with the straw just to get the sugar. That's how I felt like I could get energy to be on camera and do stuff. Changing that was really hard. At the end of the day I think the reboot helps cleanse the system of those things. I take dairy, gluten, alcohol, sugar out for three days. I eat food. I have a menu planned. Giada -- Yes. What's in this cookie? Is it a gluten free cookie? Is there sugar in it? Yes or no? I gotta go. No, no. No sugar, no gluten. You can have them. They're delicious. Yes, they are very good. Thank you Giada de laurentiis. Her book "Eat better, feel better" is on sale now. Go to our website for her recipes on the chicken and the

