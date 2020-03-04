Transcript for Gov. Gavin Newsom: California will 'rely disproportionately on ourselves'

Governor you know it's no secret that you've had a combative relationship with vowed trump in the past. Lately you've been praising him for the help he's getting of course you have to because look at how he treats govern as who don't to. You know that kiss his ring. The governor of Washington the governor of Michigan. He said they would not appreciate seven told Mike Pence don't call them back. You know I. Do you feel like you have to feed this guy's ego to get the respirators and to get the PP ease is that what's going on. In the let me just acknowledged the friend your question were involved in over sixty lawsuits with the trump administration and so. There's no question we have had our differences of opinion on many issues. But I just want to remind you and maybe others that are not aware of this. We've been at this since late January California got ahead its head start in many respects where no one was really paying much attention. We start a working with the administration directly to get these repatriated flights. From mainland China into the state of California many states turn their back on those flights in those repatriation missions California embrace them. We also had that grand princess that large cruise ship. What we worked very collaborative that the federal government develop strong relationships of trust around the emergency planning and how we can bring. Of those passengers back into our diverse communities and all across the rest of the country as a consequence of that. Our relationship began earlier than most and so from that perspective all I can say is from my perspective. The relationship has been strong and I'm not doing it. To kiss the ring I'm not doing it in a way you know that at just being for forthright with the president he returns calls he reaches out. He's been proactive. We got that. Mercy ship down here in Los Angeles that was directly because he sent it down here 2000. Medical units came to the state of California these FMS these these field. Medical stations. And that's been very very helpful and to the extent we're gonna need more we will and I'll let you know and a few weeks that a relationship continues. Well out of Florida governor Brian Desantis. A staunch strong supporter received 100%. Of his first request from the federal government despite. Being widely criticized for his very slow responses in that state. As some are saying that some states are getting preferential treatment from the president if that is the case do you foresee governors basically happened to work together. And and justice sort of bypass the administration. Well the good news as of governors are already doing that and a very collaborative way where you have these governor only calls the national governors association's organizing. In as I said we are working collaborated with the procurement agents in different states to see if we can go together. To avoid not just the inability or ability to get more protective gear but deal with price gouging and leverage our resources and a resourceful mindset. But here's that stubborn fact. I have handed out some. Well specifically. 35 point 9000000. And 95 masks we received from the national stockpile so far. 1089000. Call repeat that. Almost 36 million masks we've distributed the state of California we received just over one million from. The federal government that's not a cheap shot that's not finger pointing. It's just reality and so when you ask are we going to rely on the federal government or we're gonna rely on ourselves we generalize disproportionately on ourselves. Okay now other governors have threatened residents waved met with fines or even jail time if they break social distancing rules. But you actually think peer pressure is the better enforcement to all Y. Because people aren't actually good people people want to do the right thing every single day you're get the question I get the question. What more can I do to meet this moment in the answer is simple. Take care yourself stay home. Practice physical distancing and reach out to others that I did a campaign. To have people call their neighbors we had over eight million people reach out at least five people particularly seniors to check in and see how they're doing. I just as something. That just is it just exceeded all expectations. Three days ago we put up a web site. Health ct dot CA dot gov asking medical professionals that may have recently retired or people with licenses. That want to go back into the workforce. Over 70000. People. Have filled out applications with their license number to say we want to enter into this workforce to meet this moment there's a spirit. In this state a spirit in this country of people wanting to do good do the right thing so we think that social pressure. Is more potent powerful than sending the National Guard are sending out citations but I say that eyes wide open if that's what we need to do. Those will be the next gradations of enforcement but so far we haven't needed to do that in any particular scale here in the state.

