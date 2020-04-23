Transcript for Gov. Inslee says coronavirus outbreak is ‘war based on science’

Washington state was hit so hard early on by the virus, but you've received a lot of praise for acting quickly and curbing the spread there. Now how are things looking in your state today? Well, we have had early success, and we have bent the curve significantly. That's because of decisions we made very early that were at the right time, the right measure and very decisive, but most importantly, we had 7 washingtonians who are some of the most scientific people in the world. They followed the data, and they deserve the credit for having early success. Our situation right now is we are still waiting to get on the downward curve to really start reducing the number of people significantly who are infected. So this is not the moment, and washingtonians by vast majorities understand, that it's a moment still full of data, and we don't want people to die. It's not a moment to take out all of our restrictions. So where we are at the moment is we are trying to get to two conditions. Number one, drive down the number of infections and fatalities to a manageable level, and stand up and argue if you will to really be able to test and contact trace and isolate. You call the fire department, they come. We want to have that same response to people when they have symptoms of covid-19 so we can move to the second stage of this effort which is contact tracing and isolation in people, and I'm looking forward to that Governor, this is Meghan. Your state had the first known deaths from coronavirus here in the United States in February, but now autopsies have revealed that California had two residents pass away from the virus weeks earlier. Were you surprised to learn that? How significant do you think the news is, and do you think the virus was spreading in your state for possibly longer than we're aware of? Well, actually we're terribly sorry about those losses. Those early losses. Every loss is a tragedy for every family. I think what it did was confirm some of our conclusions. Our EP deemologists had reached the conclusion it was probably in our state, the first to identify a patient, and you can do that by looking at the mutations, the rate of the mutations of the virus to see how long it's been in your state. We did not know that then, but in retrospect, this has been brewing in our state for weeks probably before we actually had identified a patient. The California experience is actually similar to ours, and I think it points out how important it is for us to have more science about this virus. We are still learning things about this virus, and this is a war based on science, and that's why we have to be guided by science, and we have to put our muscle behind new research, and we've got to follow the research wherever it goes. We need to listen to the scientists. You hear about this story that one of the experts developing a vaccine may have been we can't -- we can't try to box in science by ideology or politics. We've got to follow all the science where it leads. So first of all, this is joy Behar, and thank you and congratulations for being a voice of reason in the middle of this chaos, governor. I truly appreciate your voice. Now here's my question. A couple of states like Georgia, Oklahoma, Colorado and Tennessee are planning to reopen businesses. Businesses like hair salons, gyms, tattoo parlors, as early as this week. Are you planning to do any of that in your state in the near future, sir? No. That would be very dangerous in our state right now because we still have not suppressed the virus to a manageable level, nor have we got the capacity, and this is going to be something that governors have been urging the president to be more vigorous by for testing people. We need to test people who need to be tested and we need both of those conditions to exist to be able to have the reopening of our economies. I think some of the things about particularly Georgia, even the president had said -- this is the one thing that's been frustrating. The president put out guidelines that basically before you do these kind of things, apparently they're going to do in Georgia. You have to have 14 days of a decline in your unfection. They have not had that. I'm not sure any state has had that. So according to the president's own guidelines, Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, this should not be happening. So it is a disappointing decision for a lot of citizens. Now we do think over time that we are going to be able to dial this. It's not a light switch. It's a dial. We will be able to slowly at some point be able to reopen some of our businesses. For instance, we have residential construction. It's been successful for carpenters and electricians. Over the next several weeks, we might be able to start that at some point, but this is going to be a gradual thing. We should not be throwing everything open, and no, I don't think it's safe anywhere in America right now for that situation. You know, governor, this is sunny Hostin. A sheriff from the county where the first known U.S. Case was reported recently spoke out against your stay-at-home order and he's not the only one refusing to enforce your orders. How do you quash these internal rebellions and keep everybody on the same page when it comes to protecting your citizens from the virus? Well, there has been a massive indifference to Donald Trump's -- to stop protecting people. There's huge compliance with our there are very few people that don't respect our orders. The handful of people not, we call them up and explain why this is important, and they go back to respecting the orders. We have not had to resort to criminal prosecutions to enforce the order, and the reason is people understand the common sense measures we're taking and this is about the life of your loved ones and it's really interesting too. The support of Americans, not just washingtonians. By 80% margins, people understand the necessity of sticking with this plan in the immediate future because the

