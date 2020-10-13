Transcript for Gretchen Whitmer on foiled plan to kidnap her

we're faced sometimes with things similar to this, but I've never seen anything like this at all. I know how this affects a can you just tell us how you're doing and how your family is doing? I appreciate the question. I appreciate all of your family's years of service. I appreciate the FBI and the Michigan state police who risked their own lives to keep my family and me safe. This has been a tough year, there's no question. I think a lot of the rhetoric that is more frequently available and being stoked on many platforms is downright dangerous. We saw one example of how that has become a reality. My family and I are safe. We've never feared for our safety because we have the phenomenal Michigan state police. However, none of us can stand for these kinds of actions in this country. It needs to be a bipartisan call to action to bring the heat down, to get to a place where we call out domestic terror for what it is. It's Americans seeking to hurt or intimidate other Americans and it will not stand. None of us can stand for it. Governor, more than a dozen men were charged with federal and state crimes. These men bought a taser. Were planning on buying explosives and had spied on your home. How close did these men get to carrying out their plan? They were apparently very serious about it. The FBI and the Michigan state police worked diligently. Fortunately they foiled the plot. It's very clear from the affidavits it wasn't simply to kidnap. It was to put me on a trial or some sort and possibly execute my. That's the kind of thing you expect to hear from a group like ISIS. That's why when people refer to them asmilitias, we have to call them out as what they are, domestic terrorists. I quoted Ronald Reagan because I know there are Republicans of goodwill who will stand with me. There are those who use their platforms to stoke and incite and give comfort to these groups. That's not acceptable. That's one of the things that's at stake in this election in three weeks. We have a choice between someone who has done that or someone who is a deeply human, kind person who reached out, a deeply decent person like Joe Biden. Governor, there was significant backlash to the covid-19 restrictions you put in place. Two of the men charged with the plot to kidnap you were photographed at one of several large protests about the coronavirus response efforts. Yesterday the Michigan supreme court seems to have ruled you don't have the power to impose certain restrictions. Do you think in retrospect the restrictions were too harsh that you implemented? No. I wouldn't change a thing. Studies have shown the actions we took saved thousands of Michigan lives. I sleep at night knowing what we did saved people in this state. Our economy is one of the top ten in the country because we followed science and took action. The supreme court did a lot of mental gymnastics and had a party line vote and invalidated the 1945 law that was the source of a lot of actions we took. The fact of the matter is they said I did what I could do under the current law that was available to me and it worked to save lives and our economy is in a stronger position. All this is precarious. We know as a nation had we followed the science and took action our economy would be stronger, fewer people would be unemployed, fewer people would be in food lines, fewer people would have been fatalities. As a nation we still haven't got our arms around this. Covid-19 is still very present. It's still a very real threat. We have to have leadership who is going to get it under control and get the economy back up and humming in a way that means there's real opportunity for everyone. So true to form, rather than express concern for your safety or your health, trump took to Twitter to say you had done a, quote, terrible job. As governor, he said you did a terrible job, and that you should have thanked him for federal law enforcement's role in thwarting this kidnapping what's your response? I'm not surprised. First and foremost, I thanked law enforcement. My family and I are incredibly grateful. The actions we took in Michigan have put us in a stronger position than other states. This is a moment where leaders can call out evil intent and plot like one that's unprecedented to take out a sitting governor. Shouldn't matter what side of the aisle that governor sits on. What's at stake is American leadership in America and leadership in the world. It was an opportunity to say how are you? How is your family? We care about you. We may not agree, but we care about you. That's the decent thing to do. That's not what happened. It's a stark reminder of the character in our nation. In three weeks we'll decide whether we restore humanity and see the humanity in each other?

