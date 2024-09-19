Hillary Clinton on the biggest differences between the 2016 and 2024 race

The former Secretary of State reflects on her powerful speech at this year’s Democratic National Convention and the lessons Democrats have learned in running against Trump.

September 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live