Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton on seized documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate

During their "The View" appearance, the former secretary of state weighs in on if former President Trump should be indicted and the advocate reacts to Sen. Lindsey Graham's comments on an indictment.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live