Transcript for Hillary Clinton: Trump’s impeachment inquiry was ‘absolutely unavoidable’

And signal Ozzie is called far an impeachment inquiry. You supported was the biggest reason you think now's the time. To do it and that it's them the right thing to do now. I think it became. Absolutely unavoidable. When B summary of the phone call came out plus the whistle blower not complain. The reason for that is you know people can argue back and forth about. What he might have done or what we think he did on a range of other issues. But this was in the pursuit if his official duties as president the United States. And that's phone call very clearly indicates a an effort to. Not only pressure but in effect extort the president of Ukraine. Over much necessary medical. Military assistance that had already been passed by the congress and was. About artists yen bipartisan it was about to be. Delivered and that. Defense Department was in favor of a state was in favor everybody is in favor of it. And then the day after Mueller testified. The president. Does what he did holds up that aid. Calls the president of Ukraine and affects that yet we want to help you though we have a favor to ask and I think that's pierce through the American. Consciousness about everything that's been going on for the last you know two plus years and it would have been a dereliction of duty at that point for the congress led by speaker Pelosi to say okay another really bad thing. We're just gonna have to keep moving they had to look into this and there's enough. Concerned by eight former security officials others who have weighed in on this that if it deserves an impeachment inquiry.

