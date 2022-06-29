House votes to protect same-sex marriage

"The View" panel reacts after the House voted 267-157 to pass a bill that codifies the right to same-sex and interracial marriage in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live