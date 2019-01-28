Howard Schultz seriously considering running for president

More
"The View" co-hosts discuss what it could mean for the businessman and former Starbucks CEO to run for president in 2020 as a centrist independent.
4:44 | 01/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Howard Schultz seriously considering running for president

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60682160,"title":"Howard Schultz seriously considering running for president","duration":"4:44","description":"\"The View\" co-hosts discuss what it could mean for the businessman and former Starbucks CEO to run for president in 2020 as a centrist independent.","url":"/theview/video/howard-schultz-running-president-60682160","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.