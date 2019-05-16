Transcript for How Howard Stern's health scare made him appreciate life

You know, look, it's a weird thing. I had a health scare. I revealed it in the book. I was hesitant to reveal it on the air. I go into why. When you have a health scare, I'm saying my parents are 96 and 91. I'm supposed to live forever. Not the rest of you. Me. I was really in shock when this happened and they told me I had a 95% chance of cancer. Where? On my kidney. Then they went in and did this very big operation and it turned out to be just a cyst. Oh. That got me thinking what am I most proud of. I'm proud of the interviews we're having and the intention conversations we're having on a microphone. I want that to be in a collection. That's what motivated me. I think I may be a convert. You're going to listen and you're going to be a big fan. Who knows what's going to happen with us? Howard is sticking around.

