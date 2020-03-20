Howie Mandel shares how being a germaphobe has helped him amid outbreak

More
The “America’s Got Talent” judge reacts to the pandemic while self-isolating in his home and discusses celebrating 40 years of marriage.
4:23 | 03/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Howie Mandel shares how being a germaphobe has helped him amid outbreak

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:23","description":"The “America’s Got Talent” judge reacts to the pandemic while self-isolating in his home and discusses celebrating 40 years of marriage.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"69714702","title":"Howie Mandel shares how being a germaphobe has helped him amid outbreak","url":"/theview/video/howie-mandel-shares-germaphobe-helped-amid-outbreak-69714702"}