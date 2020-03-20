-
Now Playing: Howie Mandel and Keke's Times Square talent search
-
Now Playing: James Monroe Iglehart performs classic Disney medley from his home
-
Now Playing: Weekend box office at home
-
Now Playing: James Monroe Iglehart shares how Broadway is supporting its community
-
Now Playing: Celebs read children's books online to raise money for food insecure kids
-
Now Playing: JoJo turned her hit song, 'Leave (Get Out),' into a coronavirus warning
-
Now Playing: Meet the fearless labor activist who coined the positive protest slogan 'si se puede'
-
Now Playing: Take it from Ellie Kemper: Your work should resonate with you
-
Now Playing: Debra Messing encourages fans to be safe
-
Now Playing: Here’s what Kylie Jenner has to say about safety during coronavirus shutdown
-
Now Playing: Here’s every celeb we know who has tested positive for coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Celebrities sing beautiful 'Imagine' cover amid coronavirus crisis
-
Now Playing: Melissa Etheridge is performing for fans at home
-
Now Playing: Michael Strahan shares his bingeable picks
-
Now Playing: Jim Gaffigan takes fans behind the scenes of ‘Dinner with the Gaffigans’
-
Now Playing: Kevin Bacon uses ‘6 Degrees’ game to encourage social distancing
-
Now Playing: Brad Paisley's free grocery store is delivering food to elderly amid coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Garner, Amy Adams and other celebs read children's books to raise funds
-
Now Playing: Matthew McConaughey shares message of hope amid coronavirus pandemic