HUD secretary on discriminatory housing practices in Black communities

More
Housing and Urban Development Sec. Marcia Fudge tells "The View" why funding for Americans to access broadband internet is "one of the most important things" in President Biden's infrastructure plan.
7:13 | 04/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for HUD secretary on discriminatory housing practices in Black communities

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:13","description":"Housing and Urban Development Sec. Marcia Fudge tells \"The View\" why funding for Americans to access broadband internet is \"one of the most important things\" in President Biden's infrastructure plan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"77370107","title":"HUD secretary on discriminatory housing practices in Black communities","url":"/theview/video/hud-secretary-discriminatory-housing-practices-black-communities-77370107"}