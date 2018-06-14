Transcript for ICE allegedly takes infant from undocumented mother at detention center

We have been talking about immigration, and there have been some issues. There was a woman at the border who is accusing ice agents of taking her baby from her while she was breast-feeding, and the question then becomes, how does this make anybody safer? I think that's what -- I think that's the point that sunny is trying to make, but -- Is that not a human rights violation? It should be. One would think, unless there is something in the breast that we don't know about. The U.S. Customs and border protection are vehemently denying this, and they say, nothing could be further from the truth, and the allegations are unsubstantiated. We did not pull an infant from its mother, and did not remove infants from its parents. Who said that? The da of customs and border control. Children as young as 18 months have been taken away from their parents at the u.s./mexico border. And at least 100 separated children have been under the age of 4. There has to be a minimum age because you think most kids leave their parents for the first time for pre-k, that's emotionally damage for a wild and parent who haven't been apart. This, to me, I have to say -- this is the most egregious thing so far. It's just despicable. Just wait. There's more.

