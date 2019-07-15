Transcript for Were ICE raids more threat than action?

Also over the weekend, a lot of migrant communities braced for the I.C.E. Raids that were supposed to two down over the weekend. But it largely did not happen, and perhaps it was just a scare tactic to keep communities on edge and keep the tough talk going. I mean, to appease the base. I don't know what it was, but I'm really glad it didn't go down the way that people were saying it was going down. I think people were also -- folks were in the streets all over the country. Yeah. All over the country. In little tiny cities and towns. They were organizing and certainly protecting their fellow human beings and fellow citizens. Yeah. A lot of people were hunkered down. They were hiding. Yes. Yes. I thought that was so despicable. Cruel. He was terrorizing them. It's what he does. He has always done with this. You know what was interesting to me was I started thinking, who did he choose to round up, and how did he make those decisions? If you think about it, Canadians actually made up the largest group of Visa overstays. Canadians? He didn't get them. He didn't get Canadians. Can't identify them. That's the thing. Out of the 38 Visa waiver countries, Hungarians overstay, Greeks overstay, but he didn't seem to be rounding anybody like that up. So the question in my mind Really? How ds he identify the folks that he wants to round up? We have had this conversation 14,000 times. Yeah. We have had it 14,000 times. They all know. We all know. Yes? Amy klobuchar made an interesting point about this, which I thought, which is if he was interested in rounding people up, because he didn't do it, he would not have informed people ahead of time. This is another dog whistle to his base. To terrorize people. Like he's running for president and he's doing what he did last time, except on acid. I'm serious. On acid. But the thing about it is we're going to see if the political gamble pays off, legitimately because it's going to work for 20% to 25% of the country. The other 75%, we don't know. It's very effective for his base and it horrifies everybody else. Don't count out the other 75% of the country.

