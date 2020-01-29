Transcript for Ilana Glazer explains her voter empowerment dance parties

me. The last episode of "Broad city" aired last March and people have been losing their minds saying good-bye to the two of you. You've gotten some distance on it now. Was it the right time? It was the right time but that doesn't make it not hard. Yeah. I'm sad about it too. People are like, I miss "Broad city." I'm like me too. Abby and I are the people who make it but it is hard but I think we're both really proud to have ended it on our own terms when it felt right. It doesn't feel like women get to do that often. I love that you once had whoopi as a guest on "Broad city" for a "Sister act" dance number. Amazing. Can you believe whoopi Goldberg did that? They called and said -- I still can't believe it. That was the first time -- that's when we were just starting to have guest stars. You look exactly the same. That's only a couple years ago. No, I mean from the movie. You look exactly the same. I know, I know. But, yeah, I just remember thanking you and keeping it cool and I was like, I'll be right back and I went and wept in a I couldn't believe it. Thanks again for doing it. The show is -- I love these guys. You know, I just -- it was an honor. It was lots of fun. I love the show. Yeah, sunny? Your new stand-up is so funny. It's called "The planet is burning" but you don't talk about climate change which is what I thought it was going to be about. I thought the whole thing was going to be jokes about climate change. Why did you decide to call it that? Trevor Noah kind of coined it last night. It's almost free advertising for the climate crisis, and also that is my lens through which I see everything. You know, it's kind of -- it's a sick joke that the planet is on fire and we're not talking about it all the time. So it's depressing and then it also has lightness to it. I'm not like -- I'm not doing like climate crisis material. It's just sort of the context through which my comedy comes. Now, one of the things you do talk about in the special is how after almost three years of marriage you still have trouble using the word husband. Yeah. Husband, why? Oh, that's so cute. Three years is, you know, you're in it. Yeah, I guess it just feels more grown than I'm ready to admit I am. My husband, it just like -- also I didn't grow up being like, oh, my husband when I grew up. I grew up being like, I'm going to be a comedian. So I didn't think about a husband. Also like with comedy, the culture in comedy is you have such a family in the community that I wasn't like searching for a partner at the time at which I met my husband so it's just an amazing surprise. The word husband means that it's legal which takes all the fun out of it. He calls me his girlfriend. It does sound very formal. I've been married almost three years and I agree. There's something very serious about it. It reminds you that it's about paperwork. This is not sexy. It's not sexy. What is sexy is you're taking your stand-up on tour and when my producer told me this I thought it was amazing. You're going to be hosting voter empowerment dance parties. Can you explain what it is and how it works. Thank you for bringing it up. I have a political organization called generator that I co-founded with my friend Glen nis. It's a bunch of components. It's a collective and online movement and in-person live event series and dance parties but we just founded generator to talk about government and politics without feeling dumb. I feel like ever since the election in 2016 I realize I didn't want to speak up in certain ways because I didn't have my facts right or whatever. But we're all affected by policy every day and we are part of the government. The government is supposed to be working for us, you know. It's true. It's really true. They're supposed to be working for us. They're supposed to be like our employees in a way that we Yeah. That's right. They work for us. That's right. We forget it and we go the other way around. Generator is about exploring that but these dance parties are so much fun and we dance for 15, 20 minutes and then we -- yeah, hey, you look great. I saw your outfit. You look beautiful. So we dance for 15 minutes and then we pause for three to five quick minutes of nerdy, just quick upcoming election information. It's dorky. I call them like synagogue announcements. It's super dorky. That's smart. It's just like, you know, at the end of church or synagogue you have to do -- You do have the announcements. Just so we all have the information. Are you getting it while you're dancing, you're like, hey, who are you voting for? I kind of stopped to be honest. I'm a white Long Island girl. I'm like, hold on. I get really nervous. It's nerdy but then also really fun and hot. And helpful. Yeah. It's hot to be engaged. I feel as though we're having another generation gap going on in the country, you know, the baby boomers versus the gen X and the baby boomers think that millennials and gen Z, what are those? I'm a millennial. I was born in '82. So the baby boomers think that they don't know anything, that they're not politically engaged, you know. On the other hand the gen Z, et ceteras, think the baby boom ergs have destroyed the world. Would you agree? I'm not a baby boomer but I agree they did a lot of damage, a lot of climate change around the world but they also did a lot of good. Do you feel hopeful about the future? I really do. I believe in millennials and gen Z. They're going to go to the polls and vote? I really do believe it. Baby boomers weren't supposed to solve everything. It's just like can we acknowledge that there's problems that have been perpetuated. It's not like, oh, this one generation is responsible for cleaning up everything. It's a long process to get to a world we're all proud to be a part of. They seem to have hard time letting go of power though. Doing what? Letting go of power. They're holding onto power. I'm sorry, I don't know what I am on this scale. You're a boomer. I do know -- I know it's a hard wrap. But I do know that I protested and I marched and I got arrested and I screamed until L.A. Could see their skies. I know that I screamed until the miners that were working underground could breathe clean air. I know, I was part of that. So y'all come up on the shoulders but remember you're standing on shoulders, too. Right, that's true. Thank you for that. Thank you. The fact that you are doing this and getting folks to come out and dance and vote, I love

