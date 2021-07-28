Transcript for Jake Lacy reflects on privilege after filming ‘The White Lotus’

HBO's new limited series the white notice follows wealthy vacation goers. As they crossed paths at this seemingly idyllic Hawaiian resort. Jake Lacey plays a honeymoon are determined to have the perfect stay in the perfect room. Please take a look at my new favorite show. And trying to romantic gesture for my wife I got a crazy lady who's having some come. Nervous breakdown so no it was not romantic it was a dumpster fire. Shell had no idea on the story of vacations and everything you typed sunspot. But the good piece. Is an exciting surprise you be proceeding might just die what. We're in our room unfortunately none of us I think this is really can attend one X. I don't conference Hodge I don't want cheap champagne. What I want. Is to speak tubes. Please welcome Jake lacy who is this so good at plain someone felt bad hop and Jake I am such a fan. If his show it is just fantastic. Mean the white notice features it really a star studded cast including Connie Britton Jennifer Coolidge Alexandria Dario just to name a few. Please tell our viewers about to show. Yes show. On HBO it follows you know. Different groups they're vacationing at this resort the white Lotus over the course of the week and it is through warrant for each of these groups is like. Entitlement and expectation and disappointment and a victim but even though they have everything you could ask for. And and at all it all comes to a Hedwig. Death at the end it's which he's got in the beginning and and we we find out. Who's in the box. Yes the box being loaded on to the plane is this it's it's just really dark and satirical and terrific. You know viewers are though like myself used to seeing you play the good guy in shows like the office and girls but that's not the case here but you do it so well. Well good pitching like about planes Shane. You know why Bruce Cain says it is Roland like I just felt like a white kid at heart like he's. Analysts say he's a jerk and he's entitled and you know and and might white who. Who wrote and created and directed this entire show. Was basically election in his that is worse. When he doesn't know he's being awful you know what he thinks he's being casual or supported over compassionate. That's when he says these things that are are actually like really got it and crooks 20. So that was a lot of contact like wean away from what I that is heated to beat. Com and to be like now it's there it's there like yeah. He does these awful things and we see it you don't need to them like lean further into the kind of ability of at all. Or are there. And what's so interesting is you're right he doesn't even know he's being villainous he doesn't even know bid he's being a jerk. A hub but we all see it so and we know unfortunately many of us know people like that in our real. Who does show follows character actors. As they move in and out of each other's lives which is something we've all been missing right over the past year. I want to ask you how did it feel to film this in the midst of the pandemic. We shot November and December and why end and you don't it was just it was like experiencing two to pour up six the same time you know one. Got a real it. Fear for what was going on land. And sorrow for the loss wires and concern were you know similar numbers and it's repairing them and also. Huge gratitude to be you know employed and working I'm going to business that. Was otherwise shut down entirely. So. You know there's always protocols on sat in terms of testing and distance and always been tanks and the same tar him. It you sir have to like. Compartmentalize. That and then go into the kind of business as usual attitude of a being upset and trying to. Tell a story let's sports Washington. After the edit in. Yes yes well. Well done I'm one of the things that I found interesting is that one of the places they characters seem to always cross past is it dinner each night. And that isn't really too far off from what it was life in real life what were those dinners like while quarantined. With the rest of this incredible cast for you. Yes that there we're like staying at the four seasons and now in armed. And they were lovely but also is entirely shut down like there was nobody else there and there's one restaurant like Pat O'Brien and we couldn't lead the reporter so. By default like we all eat dinner in this kind of communal hate every night and bread and Stephen I. Didn't have significant other is there anything and so the three of us I think ate dinner every evening found off the same menu. Sharp bright and amp months. But. You know it's unbelievable like you get to work where these incredible actors and actresses men. And then at the end of the day like. It's kind of unwind and shop and upwardly. Molly Shannon Jennifer Coolidge and Steve Landes and yeah like that in itself is. Priceless. He's buried. Very much so what are the other things I noticed it was that there's this week current theme. In the show about the guests privilege. Which you said mate you reflect on some things. What what do you mean by that because that that was sort of a threat that I kept on scene throughout the this show. You know it didn't. That being a part of this show didn't. Illuminate something right spotlight. I've been wrong this whole time it just brought it but you know really into little leads that like. There is. There is no way for me to be. All well paid. 35 year old white male. And now also have some. Inherited. Privilege and opportunity that other people would not a pet. Through circumstance. Alone. My my gender and skin off and I am so it's not that I was light. Horror right wing and then did this show and now I'm like. Super lefty I was pretty lefty war on drugs. That this was just like. Yet you can't go on vacation and denied any. Capitalism and colonialism. As letting sip your decorated by the pool like there's no way that those who aren't directly links and how do you make use route that. Or do you just elect I'm not gonna make peace. Pictures its own. Choice. This. Now it it requires tremendous introspection so I thought that was that was very adjusting. In the show. But let me also ask you this you recently wrapped filming on being there Ricardo it was but I cannot wait yeah. You play one of the writers of I Love Lucy which also was a show that I watched growing up. And re runs and all that sort of thing what was it like being a part of that production because the shuttle was just so I Kotnik. My husband act and it comes in and says. Lose Leon home so thick it is something that we love so much. Yeah they always. Incredible like each piece that is remarkable from Nicole Kidman and probably our bar down that Aaron Sorkin like. You just push it just or murderer's row. Up talent and and then had to be like tackling these titans of a comedy is its are real gift. And women Beck you know Aaron was back clear from the from the jump to sing like. This is a painting and not a photograph you know it we're not making a documentary. About Lucy and Desi like this is what we want to try to. Apple or investigate maybe. Or show. It is is what it was like her to people who. Sharpened their world spoke personally professionally on a completely flowed in the matter 72 hours she'd binge accused of being a Communist. I didn't McCarthy isn't. He was accused of sleeping call girl Rosemary and she was pregnant but their second child. And at a tells CBS that she was gonna go on the airs a pregnant woman which they've never done because it was construed to salacious at the time and a so rather than these people us as icons looking at them as humans and thinking like what it everything you'd worked for. Was about to be ripped out from under you in a matter here for Davidson but what does what happens. You know. And so while they are titans and legends and and and icons we're trying to. Panic get in. Into like the human experience but of what that earliest. And it's incredible to watch well this is going. It's it's going to be epic I I cannot wait literally. Jake thank you so much for for joining us in and sharing your your insight and your talents I'm you can catch new episodes aren't white notice on Sundays. On HB out fixing. Thanks so much things Los.

