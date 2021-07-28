-
Now Playing: Connie Britton discusses new movie ‘Joe Bell’ and filming ‘The White Lotus’ in Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Robin Roberts on her show ‘Turning the Tables’ and Simone Biles’ Olympics withdrawal
-
Now Playing: ‘Outer Banks’ star Chase Stokes talks new season of hit show
-
Now Playing: Olympic gold medalist coaches new generation of gymnasts
-
Now Playing: Edgar Ramirez talks new film 'Jungle Cruise'
-
Now Playing: These authors hope to bring Black and white book clubs together
-
Now Playing: Mother hen dramatically chases away anyone who gets too close to her adopted babies
-
Now Playing: Mena Suvari hopes her story of survival can help others
-
Now Playing: Simone Biles pulls out of team gymnastics final, cites mental health reasons
-
Now Playing: D.L. Hughley dishes on new dramedy ‘Johnson’
-
Now Playing: From busboy to star, Leon Bridges is redefining his sound
-
Now Playing: Mena Suvari opens up about overcoming addiction, abuse in memoir ‘The Great Peace’
-
Now Playing: ‘No Time to Die’ back with new release date and trailer
-
Now Playing: Leon Bridges performs 'Why Don't You Touch Me'
-
Now Playing: Dolly Parton talks about new perfume, resort and more projects
-
Now Playing: Abigail Breslin talks about new film, 'Stillwater'
-
Now Playing: In-depth look at women and aging in gymnastics
-
Now Playing: 'Bachelorette' alum Tyler Cameron talks new book
-
Now Playing: Katie’s suitors spill secrets from ‘The Bachelorette’