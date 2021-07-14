Jamie Lee Curtis discusses podcasts 'Good Friend' and 'Letters From Camp'

More
The actress tells “The View” what inspired her podcasts and shares her excitement about her upcoming film "Halloween Kills" from the "Halloween" franchise.
7:18 | 07/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jamie Lee Curtis discusses podcasts 'Good Friend' and 'Letters From Camp'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:18","description":"The actress tells “The View” what inspired her podcasts and shares her excitement about her upcoming film \"Halloween Kills\" from the \"Halloween\" franchise.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"78843720","title":"Jamie Lee Curtis discusses podcasts 'Good Friend' and 'Letters From Camp'","url":"/theview/video/jamie-lee-curtis-discusses-podcasts-good-friend-letters-78843720"}