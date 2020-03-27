Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen discuss managing quarantine life with family

More
The couple joins “The View” via satellite to discuss how their family is coping with the coronavirus outbreak.
5:57 | 03/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen discuss managing quarantine life with family

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:57","description":"The couple joins “The View” via satellite to discuss how their family is coping with the coronavirus outbreak.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"69840536","title":"Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen discuss managing quarantine life with family","url":"/theview/video/jason-biggs-jenny-mollen-discuss-managing-quarantine-life-69840536"}