Jennifer Hudson reflects on playing Aretha Franklin in ‘Respect’

On "The View," the actress and singer looks back at the music legend's impact on the world and shares what she learned about Franklin’s friendship with Martin Luther King Jr.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live