Transcript for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's surprise wedding

I don't know if you're interested in this, but the Jonas brothers gave their first award should have performance in nearly a decade at the billboard music awards. That wasn't the thing that everybody was talking about. Apparently Joe Jonas after the show, he and his girlfriend "Game of thrones" star Sophie turner went to a chapel in las Vegas and were married by an Elvis impersonator. What? Everyone wants to know is this something you guys would do? Like a spontaneous wedding? Sure. I think in life spontaneity is the most exciting -- I'm having twins. There are things in life that shock you. That wasn't spontaneous. That part wasn't. Weddings to me I don't care if you pay nothing for your wedding or go all out, I feel like the least you can do to your parents is letting them witness you being handed off to somebody else. I struggle with the spontaneity. That's my opinion. People make their own choices. They were planning on getting married in France. I wonder if this was the preliminary thing. I thought it was romantic. I'm a planner. I planned this big wedding. Isn't it romantic you run away to Vegas and get married? I've done it three or four You have? It's so romantic. I think it's only romantic if you're in love with the person you're marrying. Then it's fantastic. It wasn't for Nicholas cage. Well, he also says he was -- he had done a little drinking. I've been there too. I was stopped from doing this when I was very drunk. In my early years in my life I love Vegas and a lot of things happen there. Vegas weddings I've been to a lot of times it's financial. A lot of times my friends couldn't afford it. I think Vegas is great and Elvis is romantic. There you go. I'm going to do this next because I don't know how to make

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.