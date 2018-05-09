Transcript for John Kerry on whether he'll run in 2020

new memoir, "Every day is extra." Which I'm listening to a audible. He's read. And you it. Do love it I love an audible book. I feel like I'm with you walkithrough you with your life.and I areciate Thank you. Thank you.ad questns you wanted to ask. I would like to ask a estion Abo the ft thathe Mueller invgation is going strong, I think. We don't know whate's got. Now we found out that tru ING to be allowed tend wrten answers to mueller'sons.what do yomaat?is THA going to N he be held to perjuryf he liesthe written? I'm a former prosecor. I would much prefer T B interviewing somebody in person. It's M morective. Ihink none of us knowhat B Mueller has. Ye and all of us do know that he ha hell of a L than anybody has seen publicly. Ye so it is possiblehey can frame certain questions in ways that even the good lawyers or lawyers T oerside, are not going to B -- they're going to hficultyswering. It may behat Mueller already has everything thateneeds. Without the -- so T he doesn'teally need the would bblossom. The rose.wh I don'think critical. Line. I think it's way O trying to wrap things obviously, Donald Trump has been playingrope-a-dope with the process for the last months. Don'ant to testify. And lawyer know wt will happen ifedoes. So that's a going on. We've been talking this morning Abou the Thi out in the past Woodward Bo about inside the trumpte house. Had a lot of thoughts on sur Y have read excs from sure youav number of things written a you over the ars. Reaction? That it confirms to us that Mo of U that talk to peo in Washington have known. Now it'sed stuff in theconglomerate. In the congmerate, is stunning. I know you H tri th you said not likely.but are you --oing to run for president? Aot ople think that you should. A lotfplehinkt you ll. I -- I -- I -- um -- I have trie be direct and honestas I can about it. I doubt bning F again. I think that- um --- it's a to be focused on 2020. Itt Rea . Right. Eve bit of ergy and focus should be on 2018. 2018. 'S the men. [ Applau President agrees Well, does he have edibility? I think let's get towh really important. Our country is in real trouble. Yep. We have a democcy that we chris we respect. So many ways and yet, today, sit not working. I meyember secretary of state sitting in front was, I have to raiseheir dg. I raise the get. Iee T kis comfort in the body language. I tal about budge we hen't passed a budget in years. U couldeeim looking me and D say au he's polite, how are you guys g?s et? When I the last time your congress passed one? There's adysfunctionalty. The rightnd on lefoth see it. It's the same thing, folk our system is N livering to nchfolks. And when you h52% of ica's iom going to 1% of Americans, that is a unsustainable Polit equaon. D you Bette fix it. Ause ] Secrery -- you know,d trump also called the ir nuclr deal the worst deal ever. That was a huge par of your legacy which ended U.S. Sanctions in Iran. If Iran hate their nuclear program. Paf that dlnvolved give billion a terrist-supporng reme. People have been critical. T itust their Mey that we gave them back? Correct. We thought it was important to give them back their money because it was earning massive amounts of interest. And American xpair was going be pa Lally ions of ir. So it was bet give them E smaller amount, W theirmoney, T wait until it got bigger and P bur on the American people. Tt fine pois not alwa communicated to the American public. They D't tell the truth. I sayhis straightforwardly. The Iran nuclear agree is east accountableuclear agreement,he trusive, that we have anywhere on the planet. It required a countha had nuclearcapaty two months' break ti, to destroy their plutonium reactor. Do the enriched centrifuge accept 130 ad INSP limit the mining. Have televis ceras watching what they're doin all oha happened. It was working. Gueswhat? Russia, ch France, Germany, Britain, have all stain the agret. Asasan who is still living to . That doe't mean that Wike th they're doing. I disagree with their mail eir support of heollah. Hey're doin yemen.ttacks on isrl and thude towards I Yale. To do was eliminate a nuclear weapon and use the V of N nuclear weapon and their compliance to move them away fromhose oer things.ination position is wrong? I think -- I think the administration mad a terrible mistake. Hey've don , the presidt pulled out of the ret. Others are trying to stay in if H did have to go T believe me, thosether unies a gbe supportive of the United States the way they would have -- This is prent tweeted in response to -- he's on theer side othis. The United States does not N John S possible illal shadow diplomacy on theory badly negotia deal. He was the O that created in mess in first place. He say Y have stepped. Well,f I did, I did W Henry ssinger, Condi rice, you know, Colin wemadeleinealight. Righto speak people, to talk toreleaders, to B informedn'tnegoate. Fact, I was support what was then American policy sort of the real. Yeah. So -- C iay -- this boo is not pytome. It's sry. Of life. Of a journeyf ourti This is a book about this. Okay? Ibout this man. Another personhoctually believed in the goodness of America. I kind of I L for those folks I long for days. Lotf stories in the book. A lot of stories. To John rry. Members of O audience, you know - you're getti too home with copy of the book. Okay? We'll

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.