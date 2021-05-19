Transcript for John Stamos on role in ‘Big Shot’ and touring with The Beach Boys

on TV in the new Disney plus series "Big shot" as a basketball coach who's inspiring his team to cut through the noise and focus on what the game's all about. Take a look. I know we're on a bit of a losing streak. Six years. We haven't won in six years. That ends today. We can hear their fans and all the tedious chanting out there. They're not on the floor. That's the thing I love about sports. When you're out there, when you're out on the court, all the noise goes away and it becomes about you and your teammates. It's about trusting, committing to them, having each other's backs no matter what. No matter what. Please welcome back the fabulous John Stamos. Meghan has the first question. Thank you. Yes, I do. So nice to see you again. Nice to see you guys. Did you see that speech? That speech was for you girls as well. You're all on the same team. Everybody getting along. Meghan, joy, you all right? Sometimes. You're like the cartoon Sam and Ralph. They punch in and beat each other up and then go home, see Ya, Ralph. Interesting way to make a living. I agree. Things are starting to look up after this very intense year. You spent most of it at home with your wife Caitlin and your son Billy who just turned 3. What has this time been like for you guys and what's Billy up to these days? Well, you know, it was the only real silver lining behind all this is to spend so much time with my family, especially my son who the last year and a half I got to be with him all the time. It was beautiful. You guys know. It's important years. He just became potty trained which is great, but he -- I wonder if I can demonstrate it. First of all, you try to protect your kids so they don't kill themselves. This is how he learned to pee. Climbs up on the toilet like this and pees like this. My god. He's potty trained. I'm afraid he's going to smash his head on the bowl. Anyway, he's a joy. John, as a Virgo, I endorse that practice. I guarantee he's not getting as much pee on the seat. I like it. You're a big fan of all things Disney. You've been able to get back there this year. Caitlin always loved it as well. But what was it like for her when she started going there with you? I think that was one of our first big trips together. She -- I thought -- we just started dating. I thought the sure thing -- I got to show her how famous I am which is the opposite thing to do with her. I was trying to get -- I wasn't getting recognized. I take off my hat and glasses and nobody. She turned that -- she coined the term epcoting. If I try to get recognized, she says you're epcoting again. Whoopi, remember we saw you -- we were there -- I think it was a year ago, year and a half ago. We're walking backstage and my son is in his stroller and he's like this. He's waving and I look over and it's whoopi. You remember that? Yes, I do. He's adorable. I would have taken him everywhere with me. Whoopi loves Disney. Whoopi loves Disney world. She's at Disney world often. John, I'm such a fan of yours. I may or may not have had your "Tiger beat" poster on my wall. Your new show "Big shot" is about an NCAA basketball coach who gets fired for his bad temper and finds himself coaching a girl's high school team. You play marvyn Korn. I was surprised to hear you never played any sports. My daughter Paloma plays high school basketball. You make it seem like you know what you're doing. What did you learn from playing this role? Has your daughter seen the show yet? Yes. I think she would like it. It's pretty accurate. Good. That was the hardest thing for me. I'm not a sports guy. God gave me a lot of gifts. Athleticism was not one of them. I studied. I knew -- I had to take it serious. I had been making jokes about it. I spent time with Jerry west. It was fantastic. I said thank you Mr. West for coming to rehearsal today. He said it's called practice, not rehearsal. I dug in deep. The show somehow has become a show for the time right now. I mean, it starts with my character waking up to the idea that these assumptions that he has about girls' sports and high schoolers in general are dated. He's receptive to the reality which is these girls have a lot to offer him, not the other way around. The show has heart, but not too sentimental. I'm so proud of the show and so grateful to be on it. Hey, John, are those pictures of you in the background? Those are Frank Sinatra's mugshots thank you very much. He's epcoting. I'm epcoting. I love that idea. That is very good. I like that. Very clever. Let's talk about your show. You say that your late father inspired your character. In what way was that? I didn't real Israel it until I started watching it. If you see the show -- I remember reading it -- first of all, when David Kelly asks you to be on a show you go yes. I said I need to meet with him. This isn't me. He was great and sort of explained to me why they chose me. My sisters were watching and they're going you're doing dad. You're doing dad. I said maybe I am. It just comes. It just comes out. I just trust the writing on the show and the response has been really incredible. What a great group I'm working with too. John, you don't know this about me, but I'm the biggest beach boys fan in the world. You are? My dad was obsessed with them. I watched them over the fourth of July. I had an emergency c-section. The doctors let me play whatever I wanted. I played them. Tell me what it was like to tour with all them and Brian Wilson. You're obviously another member of the band. I consider myself an obsessive fan. The first time I played with them was in Washington, D.C. There was a million -- a real million, not a trump million -- people on the lawn there. It's the greatest thrill of my life. I just got home yesterday. I was in Florida. We're doing a big concert in San Diego. I've been fortunate to play with Brian Wilson and Carl. Dennis I didn't know. This music right now is needed so much in the world. You see just people and they need to hear music and optimism and wouldn't it be nice and fun, fun, fun. It's heart music. I'm just grateful that I get to play with them and see firsthand how it moves people and makes them happy. Please keep touring. I really want to see them live. Come. John, we can't let you go without asking about the fantastic Yvette Nicole brown who is a friend of our show here. She's one of the co-stars on the show. We love her. What's your favorite thing about getting to work with her? She watches everything. She looks at every tweet, watches every talk show. I have to say nice things about her. I just love her. She's so smart. She's beautiful. She's a great actress. She's a pro. I learned so much from her already. She's in Ireland right now. I hope she's finding a husband. That's my next job, get her married. Really? Wow. Well, okay. God help her. You know, John, you're always welcome here. We love seeing you. Thank you. You're performing with the beach boys may 29th at petco park in San Diego, California. There are a few tickets still available. Check it out. "Big shot" is streaming on Disney plus right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.