Jon Meacham on endorsing Biden and new documentary 'The Soul of America'

More
The historian discusses the documentary, which is based on his best-selling book of the same name, and wonders what it will take for Americans to believe in the common good of the government again.
8:49 | 10/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jon Meacham on endorsing Biden and new documentary 'The Soul of America'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:49","description":"The historian discusses the documentary, which is based on his best-selling book of the same name, and wonders what it will take for Americans to believe in the common good of the government again.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"73859243","title":"Jon Meacham on endorsing Biden and new documentary 'The Soul of America'","url":"/theview/video/jon-meacham-endorsing-biden-documentary-soul-america-73859243"}