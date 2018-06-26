Jon Meacham on why Trump's 'fear of the other' rhetoric works

More
The presidential historian joins "The View" to discuss Trump's policies and more.
6:29 | 06/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jon Meacham on why Trump's 'fear of the other' rhetoric works

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56176248,"title":"Jon Meacham on why Trump's 'fear of the other' rhetoric works","duration":"6:29","description":"The presidential historian joins \"The View\" to discuss Trump's policies and more.","url":"/theview/video/jon-meacham-trumps-fear-rhetoric-works-56176248","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.