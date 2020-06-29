Jon Stewart calls Trump’s 2020 campaign ‘single most divisive’ Americans have seen

More
The former host of “The Daily Show” and New Jersey native discusses his support for former Vice President Joe Biden and some people’s continued refusal to wear face masks.
7:46 | 06/29/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Jon Stewart calls Trump’s 2020 campaign ‘single most divisive’ Americans have seen

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:46","description":"The former host of “The Daily Show” and New Jersey native discusses his support for former Vice President Joe Biden and some people’s continued refusal to wear face masks.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"71516302","title":"Jon Stewart calls Trump’s 2020 campaign ‘single most divisive’ Americans have seen","url":"/theview/video/jon-stewart-calls-trumps-2020-campaign-single-divisive-71516302"}