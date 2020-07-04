Transcript for Jonathan Karl reacts to Trump lashing out at reporters

respective places of living. Yesterday you-know-who was asked to respond to a grim warning from the inspector general, and he reacted just like you think he would. Take a look. The inspector general for the department of health and human services released a report today, a survey, of more than 300 hospitals across the country, and the number one complaint from those hospitals were severe shortages of testing supplies and a really long wait time. It's just wrong. Did I hear the word inspector general? It's wrong. When can hospitals expect to receive a quick turnaround of these test results? Are you ready? Are you ready? You should say congratulations, great job, instead of being so horrid in the way you ask a question. How long has that person been in government? Did serve in the previous administration. Oh, you didn't tell me that. Oh, I see. You didn't tell me that, Jon. You didn't tell me that. Did serve in the previous administration, you mean the Obama administration? Thank you for telling that. That's a typical fake news deal. You asked when -- You're a third rate reporter and what you just said is a disgrace, okay? Good lord. Joining us live from D.C. Is chief white house correspondent and first rate reporter Jonathan Karl. Jonathan, oh, my god. I mean, as we just I mean, as we just saw you know who lashed out at you and fox News. This is breaking news from abc7 eyewitness news. I am David Navarro. Governor Andrew como is updating on the coronavirus. The latest is up from yesterday but when you look at this three day averaging of these numbers, the three day average is down, which is good news. This is a three-day hospitalization rate. We tend not to look at any one day. Day today it is up somewhat. If you look at the day-to-day average, it is moving down, which is good news. We talk about the apex. Is the apex a plateau and right now we are projecting that we are reaching Lehto in the total number of hospitalizations. You can see the growth and you can see it starting to flatten. Again, this is a projection. It still depends on what we do and what we do will affect those numbers. This is not an act of god we are looking at, it's an act of what society actually does. Change in daily icu admissions is way down and that's good news. The daily intubation numbers are down and that is good news. The discharge rate is right about where it was. The bad news is 5489 new yorkers have lost their lives to this virus. That is up from 4758. That is the largest single day increase. We talk about numbers, but that is 731 people that we lost behind every one of those numbers is an individual, is a family, is a mother, a father, a sister, a brother. So a lot of pain again today for many new yorkers. They are in our thoughts and prayers. Many people across this country. The discrepancy or discordance he number of deaths up, number of hospitalizations dropping. The number of deaths, number of losses is a lagging indicator to the number of hospitalizations, right? What happens as a person goes into the hospital, if they are treated, most of them have been released and discharged. Some stay, some are put on a ventilator. The longer you are on a ventilator, the less likely you will ever come off that ventilator and that is why you are seeing the number of deaths these are people who came in at the peak. They were not successfully treated, they are on a ventilator. The longer you are on a ventilator the less likely you will come off a ventilator. New York is still the most heavily impacted state in the nation. New Jersey, which is on the curve a little bit behind new York, is suffering and again our thoughts and prayers are with them. I spoke to governor Murphy of New Jersey today and we talked through the situation and worked on joint strategies. But our heart goes out to all of our neighbors in New Jersey, Michigan, California, Louisiana. In terms of how we are operating, how we are managing the situation, as we know the hospital system is a three legged stool. It relies on number of beds, number of staff, and the equipment. Number of beds, we have started with a system of about 53,000 beds statewide we are up to about 90,000 available beds so we have more than enough beds available. Staff has been a problem, staffing. Healthcare staff is getting sick, they are overworked, they are stressed, they are under great emotional stress. Think about these healthcare workers who are working in a hospital, in an emergency room that is overwhelmed. You are worried about your own health. You go home and you are worried about bringing a virus home if you are infected. At home is under stress as every home is under stress. About 7000 new staff have been hired from the pool we have identified. These are retired healthcare workers who came forward, these are people from across the country who came forward. The state has a pool of potential employees the hospitals higher from that pool and they have hired about 7000 to date. Equipment, that is the protective equipment. Ventilators where we are stretching and moving, but every hospital has what they need to date. And then we balance the patient load among all hospitals so no single hospital or system is overburdened and that is a daily adjustment which takes tremendous cooperation among all of the healthcare institutions. I thank them very much for what they are doing. Then we have the overload relief which is the center 2500 beds and the U.S. Navy ship

