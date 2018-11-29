Transcript for Joy Behar reveals the advice that helped launch her TV career

I was successful late in life I mean I did not start my career and showbiz until I was about 39 I threw my hat in the ring over and 35. And then I got scared and pulls it out again but it 39 when I got fired from Good Morning America I went full heart into it I sent I have nothing else to lose I'm just doing this. And and I had a shrink that said when you know what you want. All obstacles disappear. And sewing it what I want to tell and I just went for and I just kept getting better and better and making more and more money at it and just becoming. More successful at and it was working I was up performing at AM. A function for Milton for a memorandum uncle Nelson he was turning 89 and then had a big party at the Waldorf Astoria. And I was asked to perform quest for free that was my life and everything this for you meaningless publicity and get to know somebody may be something we'll see when give you a job. It was a constantly edition. And I went onstage and in the audience was baba Walters Regis Philbin. Sorted TCM stars you know all those older actresses and people like that they were there. And I got up at night and I started to talk about. How Salman rushed the who was in hiding for I don't know ten years got married three times and how easy it is for men to find a woman even if your height. So I do in this particular bit resonated with Barbara pathway but I didn't know what that day because I said to Steve my house I said well. I'm was bother letting Lisa know everyone was laughing about Bob. I saw a level work attack is safe enough now the original audition for the view was held in non hotel. And the first team of people who are me. Debbie and Annapolis merit is the Aaron Star Jones bottle was watching us like you know Disney. See through Mara something like to have online order with. And she was and we would do damage. It would be reversed wouldn't be a woman president a Jewish president who have black friends a black lab who this woman a black Jewish okay. That they ask is which really a sort of brings immediate lessons learned to play it does it's like the night of hundreds guards are back have hit. Think it off right away with star the two of us got into an argument about something the friendly document and. Debbie was a cute girls youngsters they want to ask her out there and Meredith sort of became the moderator naturally. And then they try to help people and makes us all often didn't work as well so big she hit inherit the first time. With a combination.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.