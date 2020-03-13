Transcript for Joy Behar taking time off from 'The View' amid coronavirus outbreak as a precaution

To this point, I have been thinking, you know, this week about staying home from the show. I mean, we don't have an audience anymore, and believe me. The staff here, and executive producers and everybody has been doing their due diligence to clean the place up and do the thing, and this and the thing, you know, whatever. Right. But I have been thinking, maybe at my age, I know I look good. I look fantastic. I realize that. You do. You do. You really do. I don't look my age. I don't. I have that good Italian skin that I enherted from my mother, and so you can't tell how old I am by looking at me, but I am up there. You can look up my age. I don't want the tell it. Oh, it's okay. Say 45. The number makes me dizzy, okay? I can't say it too much, but anyway I'm thinking, maybe I should stay home and what they call socially distance myself. This morning, I get a text from my daughter and she says to me, so are you staying home? Yeah. And I wrote, well, I don't why? She says, get in reality, mom. I decided that I think I'm going to stay home for awhile. I'm going to socially distance myself for a little bit. Next week you won't see me here. That's what I'm thinking right now. You're a higher risk group. I think that makes sense. I'm in a higher risk group because of my age, but I'm perfectly healthy. I know. I talked to my doctor yesterday, and he said, I can't tell you what to do, but you're not in a high risk group. I said, look at how old I am. He said, it doesn't matter. You're fine. Because you're healthy. I'm doing this myself. Luckily I don't have to worry about child care and things like that. Right, right. And also, I have enough money to take off some time. Good. All right? Will you miss me? Probably. Yes. Probably. Probably. I said yes. Don't let me act too needy. Here's the truth, you know, only you know what will work for you. Absolutely. And that's important, and I think it's interesting to go back to what started this conversation. Part of this is they are recognizing their own bottom lines because if your workers are ill, they're not coming to work. Yes. If they can't work, your company's going to fall apart. Yeah. It behooves them. Or they come to work and affect every other person that is work tlg. And then your company collapses and you're back on skid row. I think it's always better to be cautious. Always. Than be sorry, and I think, you know, people are very on edge. We're living in, you know, the biggest city density in the United States of America, and I totally understand why you feel anxious. A little bit. And you feel like after half a day you're done with the self-quarantining and you want to come back, then come back. It's your comfort level, you It's about feeling confident. I don't feel that I trust the government right now. Like I said yesterday, the only person I'm listening to is Dr. Fauci, and I'm listening to what he has to say. He's saying everything is getting worse. That's why I'm at. If it's going to get worse, I don't need to be in New York City where everybody is on top of you. Yeah. That makes sense. Especially because of the information that we're getting in drips and dribbles.

