Karine Jean-Pierre defends US’ handling of the Chinese surveillance balloon

Ahead of President Biden's second State of the Union address, the White House press secretary joins "The View" to address issues facing the administration.

February 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live