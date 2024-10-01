Kate McKinnon looks back on her iconic ‘SNL’ impressions and talks new book for teens

McKinnon shares her secret to a great impression and how she's helping girls find their inner mad scientist with her new book, “The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science.

October 1, 2024

