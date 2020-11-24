Transcript for Katheryn Winnick addresses 'Big Sky' spoiler and shares what else viewers can expect

Welcome back.katheryn winnick is following up six seasons on the hit series "Vikings" by heading to one of this season's most anticipated new shows, "Big sky." She plays an excop hunting for two missing girls and she knows how to get people talking. Take a look. Do you recognize her? She was here the other night when you were working the cash register in the mini-mart. Yeah. She was here. So wh? So you just made yourself 20 bucks. Now I'm going to need the surveillance came photos of her. Yeah. If you don't, I'm going to report you to the ABC for serving underage girls smokes and beers. You won't be able to find another job in Montana. Please welcome Katheryn winnick. Welcome to "The view." Sara's got the first question. "Big sky" premiered last week with a huge twist. Before that you were on "Gma" with your co-stars Ryan Phillippe and kylieunbury and kylie accidentally let the secret slip on air. Now what went through your mind right at that moment? Honestly I was just I could not believe that my co-star right before it aired leaked and spoiled that, the main part of the show was the fact that we kill off our lead actor, Ryan Phillippe. You should haven our faces. My friends took a screen capture of my face the moment it happened. Oh, my gosh. On "Big sky" you play Jenny, an excop who is not messing around when it comes to finding two missing teenage girls and her missing estranged husband. You played lagertha, the shield maiden on "Vikings" for six years prior to this, for which you were just nominated best actress by the critics' choice awards. Why did these roles jump out at you? I love strong women I've been so fortunate in my career to have the opportunity to work with great show runners like Michael Hearst and now David E.. On "Vikings" I was supposed to only be on two years. The fans were so loyal and they wrote into the show. I think that's the reason why I turned into a grandmother. It's been an amazing experience in front of the camera and off camera when I got a chance to direct. With this new show getting a chance to work with David E. Kelly who is known to write such strong characters, especially strong women, I'm very excited to be part of it. My husband loves "Vikings." You grew up in Canada. You have black belts in karate and taekwondo. You're not alone. I have black extra big spanx. When did you start practicing? Do you do your own stunts? I'm definitely very strong-minded that I have to do my own stunts. I started training when I was 7 years old. Got my first black belt at 13 and started my own school at 16. At 21 I was teaching in three different schools in Toronto. That's how I got in the business. I started teaching actors martial arts on movie sets. I couldn't afford my first head shots, so I convinced the set photographer to take stills of me in the field in exchange for taekwondo classes and self-defense classes. That was my first start. Well, Katheryn now that the twist in "Big sky" has been revealed, what will we see going forward? This show is so twisted in so many different ways. Not only is the story line suspenseful and you don't know at's going to happen, it's a thriller at the core of it. These characters are so interesting and odd and quirky. You just can't help but wanting to get to know them and see what they'll do next. With David E. Kelly, the way he writes, you never know until you flip the page or read the next it will surprise you. There's a lot more shocks coming So, Katheryn, in stand up comedy everyone has a story about bombing on stage. Not me, but everyone else. No, I did plenty, believe me. We heard you bombed your first time onset when you were 16. Tell us about that. We enjoy these types of stories. You must be talking about when I -- my very first time onset was I was a background actor and I remember we had a friend that was part of the casting background actors. He got a bunch of our friends to go . I was so excited. I was 16 years old. I thought this will be my chance to get discovered. I put on what I thought was a mini skirt, high heels and push-up bra. The scene was in Toronto. It was a movie. There was a big car crash where the lead actors come out and notice two cars colliding. They put me right in the front. I thought this is my chance. Of course, I prepared for this in my head. It was a car crash. I had never been onset before. When the Dr called action, I starting acting. I had no idea you weren't supposed to do that. I ended up getting fired on my very first job. I was so embarrassed. My mom had to pick me because I didn't have my driver's license. I was in tears. I promised myself -- I was like one day I'll be a lead actor and won't be able to get fired that easily. It actually definitely made me work harder. Little embarrassing. Well, it could have been worse. They could have kept you and made you do it over and over and over. Katheryn, this is really great to have you with us come back and hang again with us at "The view".

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.