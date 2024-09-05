Katie Ledecky talks winning gold in Paris, new book 'Just Add Water'

Ledecky joins “The View” to discuss her journey to becoming the most decorated U.S. female Olympian of all time.

September 5, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live