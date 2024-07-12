Keith Robinson channels life-changing strokes into comedy

The comedian tells “The View” the unorthodox story of his second stroke and how he’s finding the silver lining of his health challenges in new special, “Keith Robinson: Different Strokes.”

July 12, 2024

