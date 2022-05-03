Kellyanne Conway: Trump would ‘like to run in 2024’ because of ‘unfinished business’

"The View" guest co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin also asked Conway about supporting former President Trump following the Jan. 6 Capital attack and reacts to rioters chanting "hang Mike Pence."

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live