Transcript for Ken Jeong discusses ‘The Masked Dancer’

Ken Jeong's antics at the judges' table helped make "The masked singer" a breakout hit, and now he's back with a new twist on how contestants can earn their stripes on "The masked dancer." Take look. What I love about what you are doing right now, you have been in character from the very beginning. I think as a performer, he moves really well. When I first walked out, I noticed a lot of fast footwork and he didn't fall on his face. That's not easy. I tend to see that people that dance, dance all the time. They always have that rhythm going. This is just like Paula at every staff meeting we have. All right. Hey. Please welcome the fabulous and amazing Ken Jeong. Hey, baby. Hey, whoopi. How are you doing? Fine, guys. Thanks for having me. First of all, happy new year, man. I hear you made some resolutions for 2021? Oh, yeah. Yes. Yeah. I want to travel less and spend even more time with my family, and I think that's -- that's really important for me right now, is just more of the same and then some more, and then some more of the same. You are so -- I love it. Meghan? Hi, Ken. It's so nice to see you. You know how much I love you. Love you. You and your "Community" co-star Joel Mchale actually hosted the new year's eve toast and roast special where you lovingly insulted each other all night as well as some of the breakout stars from last year, including "Tiger king's" Carole Baskin. What from the 2020 hellscape are you ready to put behind you? Basically everything, from science to policy. It's just kind of great to -- in academic terms, this is kind of like the worst independent study year ever. We just get the transition year out of the way. We go back to, like, real life, return to normalcy on every front, and we get back to what America really wants to see me do, is judge tulips tap dancing. I think that's really important, and that's why -- let's just have a return to normalcy, guys. Let's do the real runoff. Is it the tulip, or is it the hammerhead? Hm? Hm? That's so important to me, guys. Dr. Ken, I would follow you into the mists of avlon, and that's a "Stepbrothers" quote in case you don't know it. You are every part of a light in this world, and "The masked dancer" is a fun spinoff of "The masked singer" which we've all seen, which became a pop culture phenomenon. Besides being family friendly, what is it about these shows that people are so hungry for? I think musical game shows are a staple of, like, traditional family viewing and I think that, you know, for a guy who got his start as a physician, and was initially paid to be smart, there's kind of something nice to being paid to be deliberately stupid. It's nice to entertain and just have an escape and rest your brain with people you trust and people you love, and there's something to be said about, you know, and not just the fact that I'm on these shows, but even if I wasn't, me and my family would watch these shows just to rest our brain, you know? Yeah. And I think you need the balance of television like your show to be enlightened and educated and shows like mine just to not think at all. Right. I love it. Yeah. Well, Ken, you're known as the judge with the worst track record of guessing the masked contestant, I hate to say. How dare you? How dare you? This interview is over. Leave it. Leave it. This is how "The view" gets you, guys. Go to break. Wow. You famously -- you famously guessed incorrectly that lips from "The masked singer" which turned out to be our friend Wendy Williams, you guessed it was Mariah Carey. I would think guessing masked dancers could be even harder. Is that true? Yes. All that was true, and what happened was we have a first, you know, just to clarify, we have now a new feature on "The masked singer" where we do a first impression, and Nick Cannon made me write down the guess quickly without any hesitation or thought, and I don't know. I just panicked and this happened in realtime. Nick Cannon's married to Mariah Carey. We're making jokes and I wrote down her name and I literally had an anxiety attack, and I knew when that came out, that was embarrassing even for me. I literally felt embarrassed on behalf of anyone associated. Anyone who sings songs or listens to songs for me to guess that Wendy Williams was Mariah Carey was something that I will probably never live down. Yeah. Yes. Okay, so Ken. I'll call you Ken. Dr. Ken, people have been calling you. You had more productions and shows during covid than ever before. I mean, you have been doing pretty well even though it's been a bad time. "The masked singer," "The masked dancer," and something called "I can see your voice"? Yeah. Most people know you're also a doctor because you have been on the show enough to tell us. I come and brag on your show all the time. I know. So were you the go-to guy on the set for covid protocol? Did they ask you, Dr. Ken, what should I do? I'm sneezing or something else? Anything like that happen? You know, I give a shout -- all the shows I have had in production have been with one company who knew all the protocols and shoutout to Peter greeny who is the head physician and CEO, and he really hasn't enlightened me not about the medicine so much, but about the epidemiology and the public health and zoning out productions in different Zones to keep it as covid safe as possible. I think that, you know, in many ways I do pride myself on becoming kind of a de facto covid officer, so if any of my costars have a question on covid, I can try to give them as educated an answer and really enforce safety, and everyone on all the sets that I work on, you know, I think because of my medical background, I'm able to kind of, well, this is what we need to do, and let's do everything we can to keep it safe, you know, and I try to have a collaborative approach of, you know, just really all of us being as careful as we can as much as possible, and I think that's -- I think that's one of the reasons for the success of having four productions during a pandemic and trying to make it as careful as possible. It's not easy, but -- but it's funny I have gone into doctor mode in between, you know, during commercial breaks. I actually do kind of -- and people do ask me, and I do try to give as educated an answer as I possibly can, yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.