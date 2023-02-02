Kit Harington on how being a new parent drew him to his role in 'Baby Ruby'

The actor discusses how his new film shines a light on the need for adequate health care for new mothers. He also talks about his passion for mental health advocacy among young men.

February 2, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live