Larry Charles on his new comedy docu-series

More
The comedy writer/director discusses traveling the world to see comedians for his series, "Dangerous World of Comedy."
6:36 | 02/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Larry Charles on his new comedy docu-series

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61215709,"title":"Larry Charles on his new comedy docu-series","duration":"6:36","description":"The comedy writer/director discusses traveling the world to see comedians for his series, \"Dangerous World of Comedy.\"","url":"/theview/video/larry-charles-comedy-docu-series-61215709","section":"theview","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.